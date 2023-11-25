Backstage Update On Recent WWE Performance Center Signees

New reports have emerged pertaining to WWE's latest Performance Center hires. Following the round of try-outs in September, Fightful Select reports that Brogan Finlay has signed with the company. It's also noted that Jay Malachi and Lucky Ali had been slated to be at the Performance Center last week following their tryouts. The report also mentions Madi Wrenkowski's rumored signing, although there remains conflicting accounts in that regard. Regardless, all are reportedly due to start full-time at the PC in mid-December.

Brogan Finlay is the son of David "Fit" Finlay, brother of NJPW star David Finlay Jr., and has made a name for himself on the indies. The 21-year-old has made sporadic appearances for GCW, and made his debut in NJPW in 2022. At just 19 years old Jay Malachi has already enjoyed a spell working on the now-defunct "AEW Dark" YouTube show, alongside his run on the independent circuit.

Lucky Ali, likewise, has experience working for AEW on "Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation", as well as a brief spell working for Ring of Honor earlier this year. He worked as enhancement talent for WWE in May, wrestling under the name "Lavar Barbie" in a tag-team loss to Indus Sher on "WWE Raw". Madi Wrenkowski, if she has signed with WWE, will have realized a dream, as she previously aired her ambition to join the promotion. She has worked for ROH, AEW, and also in NWA where she was a former women's tag team champion.