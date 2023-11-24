Conflicting Reports On Madi Wrenkowski's WWE Status

Things might not be as straightforward regarding Madi Wrenkowski's rumored signing with WWE. It was previously reported she had signed with "WWE NXT" after impressing while training at the Performance Center. But this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" says that a deal has not been confirmed as of yet.

Wrenkowski was one of a number of independent stars — including "HollyHood" Haley J and Richard Holliday — reportedly brought in to try out at the Performance Center in September. While she hasn't been signed as of yet, WON notes that she did a least get strong reviews for her try-out. Wrenkowski is relatively fresh to the industry, having made her wrestling debut in Texas in 2019.

Wrenkowski was regularly used as enhancement talent on the now-defunct "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation" YouTube shows, making her final appearance there in December of last year. She has since continued with the NWA, holding the women's tag titles alongside Missa Kate from February until August, although she did make an appearance in ROH to wrestle against Willow Nightingale in May. Wrenkowski made clear earlier this year that she sought to join WWE, holding the company in high regard and eager to work under the tutelage of CCO Triple H and VP of Global Talent Development William Regal. During her try-out period in Orlando, she has continued to make appearances for Texas promotion River City Wrestling, where she reigns as the current women's champion. She last wrestled for NWA in August.