Former AEW Dark Regular Believed To Have Signed With WWE NXT

Madi Wrenkowski, who has previously featured in "AEW Dark," has reportedly been training at WWE's Performance Center and is rumored to have signed with the promotion.

A new report by "PWInsider" has revealed that the 28-year-old star has signed a deal with "WWE NXT." Wrenkowski has wrestled a number of times on AEW's now-defunct "Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" shows, with her last match with the promotion coming last December. She even featured once in ROH, where she lost to Willow Nightingale in a singles match in May 2023. Wrenkowski has also wrestled in NWA over the last two years and even had a run with the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Missa Kate.

Wrenkowski was one of many to be a part of a WWE tryout earlier this year, alongside the likes of Ray Jaz, Richard Holliday, and Valentina Rossi, to name a few. Earlier this year, she expressed her desire to join WWE, stating that she holds the company in high esteem, and would be eager to work under the guidance of William Regal and Triple H. Wrenkowski also added that she would love to be involved in feuds with Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, as well as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green.