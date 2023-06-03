Madi Wrenkowski Would Love To Be In WWE, Get Murdered By Rhea Ripley In The Ring

With appearances in promotions such as AEW, ROH, and NWA, Madi Wrenkowski has risen to be one of wrestling's hottest free agents. But is she in the market for a more permanent home? On "The A2theK Wrestling Show," she was asked if was interested in settling down with just one promotion, specifically WWE.

"Yeah, of course. All of my doors are open. I would definitely tie myself down to a company if the opportunity presented itself and it worked for me. If it was presented, [and] worked, I would definitely love to be at WWE. I think as much as people sometimes like to talk poorly of it, that is the company that ultimately made us all fall in love with this sport. So, I will forever hold that company very high, especially with the minds like [William] Regal, Triple H behind the product."

If Wrenkowski were to sign with WWE, she believes she'd mesh well with Chelsea Green, who is currently running with a "Karen" gimmick on-screen. Wrenkowski thinks they could put together some fun matches if given the opportunity. Wrenkowski also proposed an interesting idea for an angle with "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

"I'd also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley ... It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn't. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope," Wrenkowski said.

While it remains to be seen if Wrenkowski will score a full-time contract with WWE, or another promotion, she has become a semi-regular performer in the National Wrestling Alliance, where she's a co-holder of the NWA Women's Tag Team Championship.

