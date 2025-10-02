Released WWE Star Attacks Kenny Omega On AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

Released WWE star Andrade is officially the first person to jump from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, then to once again land in AEW. Andrade made his return to Tony Khan's promotion on the sixth anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday.

Following Kenny Omega's promo thanking the audience for everything after six years, the lights in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino went out. When they came back up, a masked Andrade was standing behind Omega in the ring. He took off his mask, revealing his identity to the crowd, before attacking Omega and hitting The Message. Andrade aligned himself with the Don Callis Family, leaving the ring with Callis by his side after shaking his hand.

Andrade departed WWE for the second time after reported disciplinary issues mid-September. He reportedly had 18 months left on his deal. He initially returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble after leaving AEW when his deal expired at the end of 2023. Prior to leaving AEW, Andrade reportedly had been involved in a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara and it was rumored he was attempting to get out of his deal early. Khan was however complimentary of Andrade when he confirmed his departure at the press conference following Worlds End 2023.