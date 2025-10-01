AEW Dynamite Results 10/1 - TNT Championship On The Line, Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on October 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida at a special run time of two and a half hours!

After retaining the TNT Championship against Komander this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be putting his title on the line once again tonight as he defends against Orange Cassidy. Although Cassidy's Conglomeration stablemate Hologram was set to be the one to challenge Fletcher following a verbal confrontation between the pair last Wednesday, he wasn't medically cleared to compete due to an injury he had sustained.

Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders will be joining forces with one another to go head-to-head with AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin in a Mixed Tag Team Tornado Match. After Statlander retained her title against Mina Shirakawa during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite", The Death Riders looked to receive an answer from her as to whether or not Yuta's efforts to recruit her to the group had been successful. Statlander gave her response by clotheslining Yuta and retreating alongside her ally Harley Cameron.

Three other members of The Death Riders will also be in action, as Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli take onAEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and two thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. Tensions between all six men have grown over the course of the last few months as The Death Riders continue their efforts to take over AEW.

The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander joins forces with The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson to square off with Kenny Omega and reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido in trios competition. King and Bandido previously retained their title against The Young Bucks, Alexander, his stablemate Hechicero, and JetSpeedin a Four-Way Ladder match at All Out.

Additionally, Toni Storm will be appearing on tonight's show for the first time since losing the AEW Women's World Championship match to the aforementioned Statlander in a Four-Way Match at All Out that also involved Jamie Hayter and Thekla. Jurassic Express' Jack Perry and Luchasaurus will also both be appearing together after their reunion with one another at the September 20 pay-per-view event.