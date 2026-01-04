Andrade El Idolo Wins In NJPW Return At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Andrade El Idolo returned to NJPW for the first time in a decade as he wrestled alongside United Empire at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

Andrade left WWE in September last year, making his return to AEW in a surprise appearance in October before being pulled from working in a non-compete dispute with his former employers. That dispute was resolved and Andrade was free to work as of December 12, and he joined United Empire's Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, and fellow returnees Henare and Jake Lee against the War Dogs' David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Drilla Moloney alongside Hirooki Goto and Hiromu Takahashi on Sunday.

Andrade's team picked up the win when all was said and done, with former GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee dropping Takahashi on the outside of the ring with a big boot; he brought him back into the ring for another Face-Breaker boot in the corner, connecting with it and getting the winning pinfall with one hand. After the match, Francesco Akira also returned from the sidelines to round out the United Empire group, superkicking Takahashi for good measure; Lee and Andrade shook hands for the closing shot before everyone made their way to the back. Lee would later show up after the IWGP Double Title Match between Global Champion Yota Tsuji and World Champion Konosuke Takeshita to make it clear he would be challenging the winner, Tsuji, at a later date.

Andrade last competed in NJPW under his luchador persona as La Sombra prior to his initial run with WWE. He held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship for 50 days in 2013.