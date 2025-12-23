Backstage Update On Andrade's WWE Non-Compete

Andrade could soon appear in AEW once again, as he is reportedly now a free man after his deal with WWE officially came to an end on December 12. According to Fightful Select, those familiar with Andrade's situation said that he is now able to sign with any company he wishes, thanks to some help from Rush.

The outlet reported that Rush introduced Andrade to an attorney and rep who has worked closely with WWE for years who was able to help get the year-long non-compete clause for Andrade waived. The star hasn't been paid by WWE since his departure on September 13, and an agreement was made that allows him to be able to sign anywhere he chooses, whether that be AEW, CMLL, AAA, TNA, or elsewhere. Fightful noted that when Andrade was let go from WWE, his visa was effectively also terminated due to the sponsorship WWE provided ending. Andrade is reportedly back in the United States and his visa situation is being handled.

AEW President Tony Khan had stayed positive about Andrade's future with the company, as recently as the Worlds End media call on Tuesday afternoon. When asked about Andrade, Khan said he had a lot of respect for the star and there was interest on both sides. Khan did not allude to whether or not fans could see Andrade at the pay-per-view on Saturday.

Fightful reported that after the legal situation with WWE unfolded following Andrade's appearance in AEW alongside Don Callis where he attacked Kenny Omega on October 1, AEW wanted to make the transition for Andrade as smooth as possible to not cause any more issues. Rumors began to swirl about Andrade's non-compete being up after he announced his return to NJPW on Tuesday. He is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 20 as a member of the United Empire.