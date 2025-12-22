Andrade Announces NJPW Return Despite Reported WWE Non-Compete Clause

New Japan Pro Wresting held its final event of 2025 on December 22 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, and one of the biggest stories coming out of the "Road To Tokyo Dome (Day 3)" show was the arrival of Andrade El Idolo.

Following the United Empire's victory over Gedo, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi, faction leader Callum Newman decided to give the fans, and his opponents for Wrestle Kingdom 20 an early Christmas present by revealing the first of two mystery partners he has in store for the Tokyo Dome show on January 4. This led to a video playing on the big screen in the arena, where Andrade announced that he would be returning to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 20 as a member of the United Empire. Andrade will team up with Callum Newman, HENARE, Great-O-Khan, and a second mystery partner to take on the aforementioned Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi, as well as David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, and Gabe Kidd of the Bullet Club War Dogs in a ten man tag team match at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

The January 4 show at the Tokyo Dome will mark Andrade's first appearance in a New Japan ring in 11 years as he last appeared for the promotion as La Sombra back in January 2015 while he was still signed to CMLL. Andrade has a rich history with NJPW having held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and was even the youngest wrestler to compete in the G1 Climax tournament when he appeared in the 2011 tournament at the age of 21, a record that has since been matched by a man who he will team up with at Wrestle Kingdom 20, Callum Newman.

This appearance makes Andrade's current contract situation even more complicated than it already was. WWE enforced a non-compete clause following his surprise appearance on "AEW Dynamite" in October, meaning that he would not be able to wrestle anywhere for up to one year. However, Andrade had to get approval from WWE in order to perform at a WWC show in Puerto Rico on December 13, and has since made an appearance at a House Of Glory event in New York. It remains to be seen whether Andrade had to get permission from WWE to work Wrestle Kingdom 20, but it could be a step towards returning to AEW given the working relationship between AEW and NJPW that has been in operation since 2021.