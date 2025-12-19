Latest Update On Legal Situation Between Andrade & WWE

Back in October, Andrade El Idolo was quickly pulled from AEW television after just making his return to the promotion, where he took part in an angle with Kenny Omega and aligned himself with the Don Callis Family. Fans quickly found out that WWE not only sent AEW a cease and desist letter over Andrade's appearance, but the company also had the wrestler under a one-year non-compete clause.

In the latest update on the situation from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Andrade had to get approval from WWE to perform at the recent WWC Uprising show in Puerto Rico. The writer mentioned that he wasn't sure if this would help WWE in the event that Andrade takes the company to court over the clause.

Andrade won the Crash World Heavyweight Championship at the December 13 WWC show, complicating the matter of his contract status even more. The report quoted Andrade, who stated that there's not been any definite word from WWE about the way forward. As of now, it appears the non-compete is still in effect unless WWE gives written permission for the wrestler to perform elsewhere. Andrade noted that he was hopeful he'd be able to return to AEW soon.

Andrade offered additional details on the non-compete situation recently, revealing that he only learned of the clause the Monday following his AEW appearance. He also confirmed that his lawyers are still currently in talks with WWE's legal team, but noted the process was complicated despite understanding WWE's frustration. Andrade also clarified that there's no bad blood between him and WWE, and instead expressed that he's grateful for the time he spent there. Based on Andrade's own words, the situation is still ongoing, but hopefully for the wrestler, he finds a resolution soon, as a year off television would ruin any momentum his AEW return might have created.