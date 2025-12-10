Andrade Clears The Air About WWE Exit, Non-Compete Clause Enforcement After AEW Debut

Andrade also attempted to clarify some other claims that had been reported about him following his WWE departure. In particular, he seemed to take issue with the idea that he had no-showed events WWE booked him for or had been out of contact with the promotion, and revealed that the one time WWE was unable to reach him was due to an innocent circumstance where Andrade found himself traveling.

"The truth is a long story," Andrade said. "I don't feel bad about my WWE exit. I am very grateful for how much, or little, I did in that year and a half. I never missed dates and never stopped answering the cell phone as many gossipy people who broke the news said. Yes, I was traveling and they called me. What happened was that I had a day trip because I was not scheduled and they called me to me.

"I returned the call at about one or two hours, but nothing to do with the fact that I didn't want to answer or that I disappeared. It was one, two, three hours that I didn't answer and it was just the company sending me a message that 'Where are you?' and things like that. I don't know who got that story that I didn't want to answer. I was out of the country, I explained to them that it was because of the time difference, the internet, no signal, many things, but nothing to do with me never answering them or anything like that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Eduardo Bates" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription