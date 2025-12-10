Andrade Clears The Air About WWE Exit, Non-Compete Clause Enforcement After AEW Debut
It was a fall season unlike any other for Andrade, who was released from WWE in a cloud of controversy in September, showed up on "AEW Dynamite" just a few weeks later, and then no sooner disappeared, with word later emerging that WWE had enforced a one year non-compete clause against him. Not long after, Andrade broke his silence on the matter and confirmed that a solution was being worked on, though he was unable to provide an exact time table on when he could wrestle again.
It was a similar situation when Andrade was interviewed by "Eduardo Bates" earlier this week. The Spanish speaking interview, later translated by Fightful, had Andrade explaining when he received legal notice from WWE regarding his non-compete, and though he cannot confirm it, he seemed to imply that his AEW appearance was the catalyst for WWE enforcing the clause.
"The current situation was that after my appearance in AEW and that I was in The Crash and won the Heavyweight Championship in Tijuana, on that Monday, I received a letter from the WWE company, where it said that it had a 12-month non-compete clause," Andrade said. "My lawyers are currently in talks with WWE to reach the best deal. At first, it was a little closed and difficult on both sides because I was disoriented and a little upset about the clause. By WWE, I understand it of course, after my appearance in AEW. I don't know if that was what annoyed WWE, I'm not sure."
Andrade Says He Doesn't Feel Bad About WWE Departure, Denies Being Out Of Contact With The Promotion
Andrade also attempted to clarify some other claims that had been reported about him following his WWE departure. In particular, he seemed to take issue with the idea that he had no-showed events WWE booked him for or had been out of contact with the promotion, and revealed that the one time WWE was unable to reach him was due to an innocent circumstance where Andrade found himself traveling.
"The truth is a long story," Andrade said. "I don't feel bad about my WWE exit. I am very grateful for how much, or little, I did in that year and a half. I never missed dates and never stopped answering the cell phone as many gossipy people who broke the news said. Yes, I was traveling and they called me. What happened was that I had a day trip because I was not scheduled and they called me to me.
"I returned the call at about one or two hours, but nothing to do with the fact that I didn't want to answer or that I disappeared. It was one, two, three hours that I didn't answer and it was just the company sending me a message that 'Where are you?' and things like that. I don't know who got that story that I didn't want to answer. I was out of the country, I explained to them that it was because of the time difference, the internet, no signal, many things, but nothing to do with me never answering them or anything like that."
