Backstage Details On Andrade's Immediate Return To AEW Dynamite, Why WWE Released Him

Andrade El Idolo shocked wrestling fans with his return to AEW, but many wondered how he was allowed to appear so soon after leaving WWE. The standard practice when WWE releases a wrestler is that they issue a 90-day no-compete clause which bars a performer from performing in another company for that period. However, Andrade seemingly had no such clause.

A report from PWInsider says WWE decided to release Andrade after he failed the company's Wellness Policy several times in the past year. Instead of suspending him or paying him for three extra months while keeping him off TV, WWE simply ended his contract right away. Doing so allowed Andrade to move on to his next venture immediately.

Fans already knew something was different because Andrade had been announced for shows in Mexico and the United States shortly after leaving WWE.

This situation also signals that things have changed in regards to the publicity surrounding WWE's Wellness Policy. In the past, the company would publicly announce when a wrestler was suspended for breaking the Wellness Policy. However, any news of recent Wellness Policy violations have been reported on by insider reports rather than the company itself. For AEW, this new policy created the perfect chance to bring him back with no restrictions.

Fightful gave more backstage details on Andrade's AEW return, confirming that he has signed a new deal with the company. This all comes less than two years from the day he returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024.

