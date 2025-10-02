Backstage Update On Andrade's AEW Return

Andrade El Idolo now holds the interesting accolade of being the first ever wrestler to have left WWE, debut in AEW, leave AEW to return to WWE, and return to AEW, as seen on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite." Andrade, in his return to the promotion, attacked Kenny Omega during a promo and aligned himself with the ever-growing Don Callis Family.

According to a report from "Fightful Select," Andrade has officially been signed by AEW as well as confirming that he was fired from WWE this Summer, and as such, did not have a non-compete clause to adhere to. Additionally, the report stated that Andrade has returned to AEW on a full-time schedule.

Interestingly, MJF and Andrade had a bit of a spat on social media after the Hurt Syndicate star invited him to Mexico to grab a margarita before he took on Mistico. Andrade then hit back at MJF, refusing his offer before challenging him to a "Mask vs. Hair" match in Mexico, which Friedman in turn shot down. Following this, Andrade warned MJF to be careful in CMLL, prompting Friedman to take a low blow at him, referencing his divorce from Charlotte Flair and the backstage encounter he had with Sammy Guevara. With this in place, the two men will likely come clashing at some point, especially with the Don Callis Family flexing it's muscles in the territory that the Hurt Syndicate has been claiming for the past few months.

Outside of AEW, Andrade has been announced for the November 15th House of Glory event, Superclash. At this time, his opponent hasn't been announced, but there are several names from both TNA and AEW who will be competing at the event.