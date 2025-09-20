AEW's MJF References Charlotte Flair, Sammy Guevara In Exchange With Former WWE Star

AEW star MJF recently had a lengthy back-and-forth online with the former Andrade El Idolo, who recently parted ways with WWE for the second time. With Andrade's second run with WWE now behind him, MJF seems to believe it's time for his second AEW run to begin, reaching out to Andrade in typical MJF fashion on social media.

"Ay yo [Andrade] Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving s*** out of Mistico infront of all your broke ass country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop Mark Briscoes hillbilly a**," MJF posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). He takes on Briscoe today at AEW All Out 2025.

When the former WWE Speed Champion responded with a simple middle finger emoji, MJF hit back at Andrade, leading Andrade to challenge MJF to a match. "IN MEXICO! It's MASK VS HAIR!!" he posted.

Of course, MJF has made a career of having to be dragged into wrestling matches, making a simple challenge far from enough.

"Lol. No. Get over without burning another bridge than we can discuss us having a match at all," MJF responded.

Andrade then warned MJF to be careful in Mexico when he takes on Mistico at CMLL, a match that ultimately took place this past Friday night — rather than losing his mask, Mistico defeated MJF, reclaiming the CMLL World Light Heavyweight title for his home promotion in the process. But MJF had already made one last thrust at Andrade, referencing his divorce from Charlotte Flair and his notorious backstage encounter with Sammy Guevara.

"I love Sammy (no I don't) but I'm not him. F**king try me," MJF post. "I'll boot you off the face of this earth faster than Charlotte booted you out of your house, amigo."