Andrade's Release Was Reportedly Disciplinary In Nature

Andrade has not been seen on WWE television since the premium live event at the beginning of August. His tag team partner, Fenix, has moved on and has performed at live events on the road to Clash in Paris and most recently answered Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge. According to Meltzer, Andrade's departure wasn't because he wasn't being used well or was unhappy.

"I mean, yeah, I'm positive he's unhappy, but it wasn't him asking out," Meltzer said. "He [was] making a lot of money there... There's no money, at his level, to be made in CMLL. Of course he could go there, of course there would be certain things, very rewarding for him because he could walk in there and be a main eventer and be a superstar there and perform before big crowds in main event matches all the time and all that. But he's used to American money."

Meltzer said he could see Andrade going back to CMLL for some one-offs. He pondered whether or not Andrade could go back to AEW, where he worked from March 2021 to the end of 2023. Meltzer said that at this point if he was AEW, he wouldn't be fond of using former WWE guys who have already proven they wanted to go back to WWE.

"He caused problems [in AEW] and he wasn't the most willing and cooperative person there," Meltzer said. "They got guys way better than him that are a lot more cooperative than him."

