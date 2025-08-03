Wyatt Sicks Pull Down WWE Tag Titles In Crowded TLC Match At SummerSlam 2025 Night 2

The Wyatt Sicks kept their WWE Tag Team Championship with a win over five other tag teams in a TLC match at SummerSlam.

Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis were tasked with defending their titles against the entirety of their competition pool, with their first defense against Andrade and Rey Fenix ending in interference from their rivals, and found themselves in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against Fenix and Andrade, FrAxiom, the Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and the former champions in the Street Profits.

Each team would have their moments of coming close to the titles but ultimately found themselves foiled by another, with consecutive table and ladder spots dotted throughout the match. Johnny Gargano put Gacy through a table with a sprinboard DDT to the outside, followed by Lumis putting Montez Ford through a table with a top-rope leg drop, Fenix putting Nathan Frazer through a table with a frog splash, and lastly Angelo Dawkins looking to put Tommaso Ciampa through a table, only for Axiom to deliver a Spanish Fly as Ciampa slid off the table to put them two through it.

B-Fab and Candice Lerae got involved for the Profits and #DIY respectively, only for Nikki Cross to take B-Fab out of the equation and Lerae being put through a ladder on the outside. Ciampa hung from the belts in a bid to take them, alas to no avail, and after further interference from Erick Rowan and "Uncle Howdy" Bo Dallas, Gacy and Lumis returned to the ring to claim the titles and win the match.