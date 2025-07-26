TLC Match For WWE Tag Titles Added To SummerSlam Card After SmackDown Bout Ends In DQ

The entire "WWE SmackDown" tag team division will battle for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam in a TLC match.

The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defended their titles in the main event of Friday's "SmackDown," facing the pair of Rey Fenix and Andrade in a bout that ended in disqualification.

Andrade appeared to have the match won and the titles secured during the closing stretch, hitting The Message on Gacy and making the cover. But before the referee could make the count, Nikki Cross pulled her out of the ring causing a disqualification – thus Gacy and Lumis retaining their titles via champion's advantage – and prompting Erick Rowan to jump in the ring to blindside the technical victors.

The entire division would then emerge, including the Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and FrAxiom, targeting the Wyatt Sicks to begin with but ultimately brawling with one another. General Manager Nick Aldis then came out to announce that everyone would get their chance at SummerSlam, with every team to compete under Tables, Ladders & Chairs stipulations.

Thank you, @RealNickAldis! We're getting a WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match at SummerSlam!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/52UabyN9bB — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

Friday's bout against Fenix and Andrade marked the first of Gacy and Lumis' reign as tag champions, beginning with their dethroning of the Profits two weeks ago. The TLC bout stands to be their second, and unlike their first they will not see the benefit of their champion's advantage.