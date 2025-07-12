Wyatt Sicks Defeat Street Profits, Capture WWE Tag Team Titles On SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks finally have gold after Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis toppled The Street Profits on "WWE SmackDown" to win the WWE Tag Team Championships with a little help from Erick Rowan. The Wyatts got the opportunity after their match two weeks ago ended in disqualification when the rest of the "SmackDown" tag team division got involved in their match.

Dawkins and Gacy started off the match, but after some back-and-forth where Dawkins had the upper hand, Lumis pulled Gacy out of the ring. Later on in the match, Dawkins flew over the top rope to take out Gacy and Lumis on the outside and then went up top to hit a Swanton Bomb to Gacy, who kicked out, all while Rowan started to creep down the ramp while keeping his eyes on the match.

The Profits hit their big double team move, the Blockbuster, but Gacy was still somehow able to get his shoulder up. Ford hit a frog splash on Lumis, but couldn't get the pin before Rowan pulled Ford out of the ring as Gacy distracted the referee. Dawkins then took out Rowan on the outside and sent him flying over the barricade into the timekeeper's area. Lumis got out of the way of a second frog splash and the Wyatts hit their neck breaker-powerbomb combo finisher and Gacy pinned Ford for the victory.