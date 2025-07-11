WWE SmackDown Results 7/11 - WWE Tag Team Title On The Line, Aleister Black Takes On Ron Killings

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 11, 2025, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

As the entire "SmackDown" tag team division including The Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, Fraxiom, and Los Garza continue to band together in an effort to take them down for good, The Wyatt Sicks will be challenging Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Although Wyatt Sicks members Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis previously unsuccessfully challenged for Ford and Dawkins' title on the June 27 episode of "SmackDown", the match ultimately ended in a disqualification due to outside interference when Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, Fraxiom, and Los Garza all became involved in a brawl primarily going after Gacy and Lumis.

Following his recent and more serious change in attitude, Ron Killings will be competing in his first match since scoring a win over reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena via disqualification on the June 20 episode of "SmackDown" as he goes one-on-one with Aleister Black. Killings and Black have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks in a series of backstage confrontations.

Before they collide in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution where in they will join forces with Raquel Rodriguez, Zaria, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka respectively, Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Alexa Bliss, and Kairi Sane will be taking on one another in another Fatal Four-Way match. This will be the first time that all four women have met with one another in the ring, and will mark the first time that Ruca has ever competed in a "SmackDown" ring.

Additionally, titleholder Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will be meeting with one another two days out from their WWE Women's Championship match at Evolution. Country singer and Nashville native Jelly Roll will be making an appearance on tonight's show.