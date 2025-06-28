Wyatt Sicks Challenge For WWE Tag Titles Ends Early Due To Interference On SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made their return to Friday nights by breaking up the tag team main event and took out most of the division. Two weeks ago, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated Motor City Machine Guns. That earned them a title match on "SmackDown".

When the match first started, Lumis got down on his hands and knees in an attempt to intimidate Montez Ford. Ford joined him and stared him down. After the match started, the Guns, Fraxiom, Los Garza, and #DIY were standing around the ring. Angelo Dawkins sent his opponents into the other tag teams. Gacy and Lumis fire off with offense on the champs until Dawkins takes Gacy down with consecutive clotheslines. As Dawkins tried to get in the ring, #DIY grabbed his ankles and pulled him out. He responded by hitting them both. Los Garza attacked Dawkins from behind, leading to a disqualification.

After the match was thrown out, all the tag teams entered the ring to beat down Lumis and Gacy. An enraged Rowan cleaned house by planting Tommaso Ciampa on the mat and taking out Los Garza with stereo clotheslines. Rowan tries to chokeslam MCMG, but they deliver Superkicks with the help of Fraxiom. As they beat him down, Uncle Howdy gets in the ring to put Axiom in the Sister Abigail. Ford takes out several tag teams on the outside by diving on them.