Wyatt Sicks Return, Break Up Tag Title Main Event On WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks officially made their return to WWE programming on Friday when they interrupted the main event WWE Tag Team Championship match pitting The Street Profits against Fraxiom on "WWE SmackDown." Just as Montez Ford went to the top to take out the challengers in the final sequence of the match, the lights in the arena went out. When they came up, the complete Wyatt Sicks, including Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, and Joe Gacy were in the ring. Earlier in the day, it had been reported that Lumis and Rowan were backstage.

Lumis took out Ford from the top rope and the Wyatts laid waste to not only the Profits and Fraxiom, but #DIY, who attempted to interfere in the match, and the Motor City Machine Guns, who ran out to try and fend off Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

Cross went after Candice LeRae, who rejoined her husband and Ciampa in the ring earlier in the night. Howdy hit a Sister Abigail to Gargano to end the segment, but not before the Wyatts pulled out a birthday cake, complete with candle, to honor the late Bray Wyatt on what would have been his 38th birthday.

The Wyatt Sicks' last match came on the December 9 edition of "WWE Raw" where they lost to The Final Testament and The Miz. It was revealed back in January they had been drafted to "SmackDown," but Bo Dallas was reportedly on the shelf, and the entire faction was kept off WWE programming.