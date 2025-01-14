Wyatt Sicks Moving To WWE SmackDown, Two Former Women's Champs Possibly Moving To Raw

The transfer portal has struck again, and The Wyatt Sicks are taking their talents to "WWE SmackDown" — and they might not be the only ones changing brands.

While speaking with The Miz outside of Adam Pearce's office, Karrion Kross stated that the faction terrorizing him would be moving to the blue brand. Later in the evening, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax appeared on "Raw" to confront Rhea Ripley, suggesting in a promo that she could be taking advantage of the transfer window as well. Ripley was aided by Bayley (appearing in her home town of San Jose) another star of the "SmackDown" women's division who has been teasing a move to Monday nights. Jax and Bayley are the last two women to hold the WWE women's title, with Jax defeating Bayley for the belt at WWE SummerSlam 2024 before losing it to Tiffany Stratton via Money in the Bank cash-in at on the January 3 episode of "SmackDown."

The Wyatt Sicks were last seen on the December 23 episode of "Raw," though their leader, Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) was not among them. That night, Dexter Lumis' match with The Miz went to a no contest after The Final Testament interfered; The Sicks had suffered their first loss two weeks earlier when Dallas took the pin in a tag match against The Final Testament on the December 9 "Raw." As official transfers, the legacy stable ironically joins another former Bray Wyatt disciple, Braun Strowman, who returned to Friday nights via the transfer portal. It had seemed that Drew McIntyre also transferred to "SmackDown" on the January 3 episode, but he didn't appear on January 10 and did appear on "Raw" Monday night.