CM Punk, Seth Rollins & Drew McIntyre All Declare For Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

The 2025 men's Royal Rumble match officially got three new entrants at the beginning of "WWE Raw."

Following a win over Seth Rollins during last week's Netflix premiere of "Raw," CM Punk kicked off the show in San Jose, California, with acknowledgment for the firefighters and first responders working to put out the Los Angeles wildfires, before circling back to his victory from last week. Much like he had done after his Hell in a Cell win over Drew McIntyre, Punk declared he was done with Rollins before turning his attention to the returning John Cena — Cena having declared for his final Royal Rumble last week. With a nod to his storied rival, Punk announced he would also be in the Rumble, looking to do what he had failed to do last year and achieve his career goal of main-eventing WrestleMania. But as he called for his music to be played, "Burn it down!" bellowed from the speakers instead as Rollins emerged onto the ramp.

Rollins said he's lost a number of high-profile matches, but the one he suffered last week was by far his worst. He then proclaimed he would have another chance to hurt Punk, as he was also entering the Rumble. McIntyre's music then interrupted the pair, and his words prompted Punk and Rollins to prepare for a brawl. But McIntyre declined to get involved physically, as he sees a bigger problem in WWE: Roman Reigns, who McIntyre believes to be playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. McIntyre finished his promo by saying he would also be in the Rumble match.

With the additions of Punk, Rollins, and McIntyre, the February 1 men' Royal Rumble has seven confirmed entrants: Punk, Rollins, McIntyre, Cena, Reigns, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.