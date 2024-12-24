Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis Wrestles First WWE Raw Singles Match In Almost Two Years

Dexter Lumis and The Miz wrestled to a no contest during a pre-taped "WWE Raw" in Lumis' first match for the red brand in nearly two years. Lumis was last seen in singles action on "Raw" defeating the recently released Baron Corbin in February 2023; his last singles match of any kind prior to this week's "Raw" broadcast was a "WWE Main Event" match against Akira Tozawa in May of the same year.

Unfortunately, Lumis wasn't even afforded the chance to finish the match, with Miz giving him the runaround as the bell rung until The Final Testament emerged for an ambush, rendering the bout a no-contest. Surrounded by Karrion Kross, Miz, the Authors of Pain, and Scarlett, Lumis appeared surrounded as much was being jeered by Kross. However, with a smirk and a summoning gesture, the lights went out and the Wyatt Sicks surrounded the attackers on all sides. Nikki Cross went after Scarlett while the pair of Joe Gacy and Erick Rowan cleared AOP, Kross, and Miz alongside Lumis, sending them into retreat up the ramp to close the segment. Conspicuous by his absence was Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, last seen taking the pin in an eight-man tag match between the Wyatts and The Final Testament. Dallas looked to have the match won when Paul Ellering appeared ringside to throw chalk dust in his face, allowing Kross to win the match via pinfall. Ellering was similarly absent from the segment.