Uncle Howdy Pinned For First Time Ever, Wyatt Sicks Take First Loss On WWE Raw

Uncle Howdy was pinned — for the first time ever under the Uncle Howdy persona, wearing the mask — by Karrion Kross during "WWE Raw."

The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament were finally meeting in the ring for a four-on-four tag team match after weeks of back-and-forth between the factions, with the Sicks entering the ring to immediately brawl with their rivals, locking horns before the bell had even rung. The match was fought similarly as chaotic, with all three of Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy launching themselves to the outside. The Miz and Kross demonstrated great cohesion with one another, as Howdy sought to land finishers to either man the other was there either to prevent the move or break up the pinfall. Likewise, Scarlett interfered in the bout, prompting Nikki Cross to emerge and attack her at ringside.

The closing stretch saw Miz prevent a Sister Abigail from Howdy to Kross, spurring Howdy to grab Miz with the Mandible Claw. As he wrenched at Miz, Paul Ellering made his surprise return to launch powder in Howdy's face, leaving him to stagger into Kross' finisher to win the match. This is the first time the character of Uncle Howdy has been pinned, having beaten Chad Gable in his August debut, and also the first time the Wyatt Sicks have been defeated following their previous victories over American Made.