Bo Dallas (As Uncle Howdy) Wins In-Ring Return Via Sister Abigail In WWE Raw Main Event

Wyatt Sicks leader Uncle Howdy, played by Bo Dallas, made his in-ring debut in the main event of "WWE Raw" against American Made's Chad Gable, picking up the victory just two days after the first anniversary of his brother, the late Bray Wyatt's death. Howdy came out by himself and grabbed Wyatt's signature lantern on his way down the ramp.

The two started off evenly matched, but following a commercial break, Gable went to the top rope to take down Howdy on the outside. Howdy was able to bounce back and threw Gable over the announce desk. It was Gable who capitalized and hit an Angle Slam to Howdy on the desk. The leader of the Wyatt Sicks was able to beat the 10 count, and the match rolled on. Ivy Nile appeared and got on the apron to distract the referee while Gable got Howdy in an Ankle Lock. Gable took out the referee and was locked in the Mandible Claw by Howdy while he was distracted.

The Creed Brothers appeared to pull Howdy off Gable and out of the ring, sending him into the barricade. Howdy sat smiling and laughing before the lights when out for the rest of the Wyatt Sicks. Dexter Lumis jumped off the ring barricade to take down the Creeds and Erick Rowan and Joe Gacy helped him beat down the brothers. Nile re-appeared and jumped on Rowan's back, but was no match to take him down.

Gable got Howdy back in the ring and attempted to hit a moonsault, but Howdy got out of the way and caught Gable. He hit a Sister Abigail and pinned Gable to win his in-ring debut.