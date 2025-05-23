Massive Potential Update On WWE Status Of The Wyatt Sicks Ahead Of Tonight's SmackDown

After being off television for months, including throughout WrestleMania season, the Wyatt Sicks are reportedly backstage ahead of "WWE SmackDown." According to PWInsider Elite earlier Friday, Erick Rowan and Dexter Lumis are backstage in Savannah, Georgia ahead of the show. At the time of their initial report, there was no word on it the other members of the faction were present.

The outlet also reported there have been new creative pitches for the faction and talk the Wyatt Sicks may be returning to the blue brand very soon, according to a source in WWE creative. Fightful Select also confirmed that the Wyatt Sicks were backstage ahead of the show, though the outlet did not report if any faction members, including Joe Gacy or Nikki Cross, were missing.

Fightful reported earlier this year that the stable weren't planned for a return until WrestleMania at the earliest, due to Bo Dallas being sidelined. Dallas, who portrays Uncle Howdy, has reportedly been cleared for months. The Wyatt Sicks' last televised match occurred on December 9 when they were defeated by The Final Testament's Akam, Rezar, Karrion Kross, and The Miz. The faction worked mixed tag team matches against The Final Testament, with Cross competing against Scarlett, on the WWE Live Holiday Tour.

Alexa Bliss, who has been rumored to be added to the faction, returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and competed in the Elimination Chamber, but is only now recently being used on television more consistently. Bliss returned to tag with Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega on May 9 and qualified for the Money in the Bank match on last week's edition of "SmackDown." She has also been seen in backstage segments with Charlotte Flair.