Bo Dallas Opens Up About Portraying WWE's Uncle Howdy In The Wake Of Bray Wyatt's Death

Despite receiving some criticism for exploitation, Bo Dallas is incredibly proud to be honoring the legacy of his late brother Bray Wyatt as Uncle Howdy, leader of The Wyatt Sicks. Appearing on the "Headlock" podcast, the former NXT Champion opened up about the usage of Wyatt's legacy, and how it has changed his life.

"Me and my brother, we had a bunch of plans and we were finally getting the opportunity to work together for the first time in our careers, and we both waited our entire careers to get that chance," Dallas said. "We were talking every day, throwing ideas and had endless storylines and stuff to be worked on. We were just like little kids playing together again with all these ideas, and whenever he passed I thought I was never gonna get the chance to make that happen." Dallas revealed that what is being seen with Howdy and The Sicks were Wyatt's ideas, and that he is fortunate that those in WWE have put their whole hearts into the Wyatt legacy. Wyatt and Dallas were both interested in the odd, eerie, and scary, and Dallas is grateful that he now gets to embrace that side, saying that he feels like he is a kid again with his brother playing with him.

"The feedback from everybody in the WWE Universe I can't describe," Dallas remarked with appreciation, "I've wrestled for 16 years now and I've been through a lot, but the reactions and the way people have come to me and treated me with The Wyatt Sicks and how they've taken it is just on a whole 'nother level. The communication with a fan or someone from the WWE Universe in the airport is different than it ever was." Dallas needed personal time after Wyatt's passing, but as he was working through it, he felt that he had to return to wrestling for his brother, who Dallas feels is with him every night he hears his theme music.

