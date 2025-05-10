Alexa Bliss Returns For First Time Since Elimination Chamber, Scores WWE SmackDown Win

Alexa Bliss is back.

On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Bliss surprised her hometown Ohio crowd with an appearance as Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega's surprise tag team partner against the combined forces of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. By the time the dust settled, Vega and Bliss stood over all, with their hands raised and the Ohio crowd raucous with applause.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven watched in horrified shock as the former five-time women's champion walked down the entrance ramp to the adoring hometown crowd, and had barely enough time to compose themselves as tag team action began. Green and Niven strategically isolated Vega during the match's opening act, but Vega's quick thinking allowed for her to tag in Bliss to turn the tide. Bliss sufficiently leveled Green with a Hurricanrana and an Inverted Blockbuster, and nearly had the match finished with a connecting Twisted Bliss. Niven, the loyal bodyguard, broke the pin, but was taken out of action by a Code Red and Meteora combo by Vega. Green took advantage of the chaos to set up the Un-Pretty-Her onto Bliss, but Bliss cleverly reversed Green's finisher attempt into a Sister Abigail to score a well-deserved comeback victory.

Despite making her entrance to the "corrupted" version of her original "Spiteful" theme and using a Sister Abigail to end the match, no further Wyatt Sicks influence was observed during Bliss' return to WWE programming. It is unclear whether Bliss will be associated with the stable moving forward, as the Wyatt Sicks have been largely absent from WWE programming since suffering their first-ever loss on the December 9, 2024 episode of "WWE Raw." Rather than the Wyatt Sicks, it seems that Bliss may be starting a program with Charlotte Flair, as Bliss prompted Flair to "chat" after "The Queen's" promo meltdown later in the night.