Candice LeRae Helps Tommaso Ciampa Get His Singles Win, Reunites With DIY On WWE SmackDown

On "WWE SmackDown" Tommaso Ciampa and Chris Sabin faced each other for the first time in singles action in WWE. His partner, Johnny Gargano tried to get involved, but was stopped by Alex Shelley. In the closing moments of the match Sabin sent Ciampa out of the ring to level #DIY with a crossbody. After putting Ciampa back in the ring, he went to the top rope. Ciampa was talking to the ref about an apparent injury. Sabin got down to wait when a wild Candice LeRae appeared and pulled him up by the hair to guillotine him over the top rope and leave him open to take a running knee from Ciampa, allowing him to get the win.

They've teased on and off for a while that LeRae might join her husband and Ciampa. She was involved at various points with Gargano and Ciampa in NXT, including their big singles feud. Additionally, LeRae and Gargano had a faction with Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory, and former Dexter Lumis in NXT. Since being on the main roster, LeRae and Gargano have been kept apart. LeRae and Hartwell were partnered with Nia Jax for a bit. After Hartwell's release, LeRae hasn't been around much. She teamed with Jax against Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at "Elimination Chamber". Last October, "The Poison Pixie" made history as the inaugural Women's Speed Champion.