Spoiler: First-Ever WWE Speed Women's Champion Crowned At Nashville SmackDown Taping

A new "WWE Speed" tournament is underway, this time with the women of WWE getting a chance to show how speedily they can achieve victory. At this Friday's taping of "WWE SmackDown," the first-ever WWE Speed Women's Champion was crowned. The following article contains spoilers for viewers of "WWE Speed."

According to PWInsider, Candice LeRae defeated Iyo Sky in the finals of the inaugural WWE Speed Women's Championship tournament to win the title, her first singles title since joining WWE in 2017. LeRae faced Piper Niven and Kairi Sane on her way to the finals. Sky, meanwhile, defeated Lyra Valkyria and Naomi on her way to the finals. The match will air on October 9 on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Men's WWE Speed Champion is Andrade, who won the title from current AEW star Ricochet. Ricochet was the inaugural Speed Champion, losing the title just before his contract expired earlier this summer. The program is exclusive to X, thanks to a partnership between the promotion and the social media company earlier this year. Matches on "WWE Speed" are limited to 5 minutes, leading to the matches taking on the titular fast pacing. The show tapes before and after "WWE SmackDown" broadcasts, much in the way "WWE Main Event" is taped before "WWE Raw."

While LeRae has been with WWE since 2017, her contract briefly expired in 2022 after she'd taken time off to give birth to her and her husband former-WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano's first child, Quill, who was born in February.