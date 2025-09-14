Major Update On Which Party Was Behind Andrade's Sudden WWE Departure

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade was recently released by WWE, despite only rejoining the promotion last year, and a new report has indicated who made the decision to part ways.

"The Takedown on SI" has reported that WWE made the call to let go of the former AEW star, and they also noted that the Mexican star's exit was not a "mutual decision." WWE talent reportedly learnt about his departure on Saturday, with him reportedly not being seen backstage on "WWE SmackDown" for almost a month. The report also added that the release was not due to budget cuts, while it's likely not the case that his contract expired, as WWE tends to give longer deals. It has also not been established, at this point, if Andrade had asked for his release from the promotion.

Andrade had previously been a part of AEW, joining the promotion in 2021 after requesting his release from WWE. His time with Tony Khan's promotion ended at the end of 2023 following the expiration of his deal. The Mexican returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble, featuring in the men's Royal Rumble match, where he lasted just over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Bronson Reed. In his second run with WWE, Andrade only won the WWE Speed Championship, which he won in June and lost a few months later to Dragon Lee.

Over the last few months, Andrade had been teaming with Rey Fenix, and his last match in WWE came alongside Fenix at SummerSlam, where he featured in the TLC match involving five other teams. His former tag team partner, meanwhile, has returned to being a singles star and even had a title opportunity on the recent "SmackDown," losing to United States Champion Sami Zayn.