Sami Zayn Defeats Rey Fenix In Latest Men's US Title Open Challenge On WWE SmackDown

After receiving John Cena's blessing last week to start his own United States Championship Open Challenge, Sami Zayn faced his next competitor in Rey Fenix on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. Zayn expressed how happy he was that Fenix was challenging him in a backstage segment before their match, and the pair showed each other respect in the ring before the bout began.

The pair had a fast-paced match with plenty of near-falls. Fenix jumped off the ropes and got Zayn out of the ring. He looked to fly and attempt a suicide dive, but Zayn intercepted him. Fenix countered a Blue Thunder Bomb not once, but twice.

Fenix went up top, but Zayn dodged a moonsault. The champion geared up for a Helluva Kick, but Fenix dodged and countered with a big DDT for another near-fall. Zayn got Fenix up on his shoulders on the ropes, but Fenix countered once again and hit a double stomp across Zayn's spine. Zayn finally caught his challenger with the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Fenix just got his shoulder up. Zayn was able to hit an exploder into the corner, followed by the Helluva Kick for the win.