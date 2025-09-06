Sami Zayn Announces US Title Open Challenge On WWE SmackDown, Starting With John Cena

Sami Zayn won the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," and this week, he issued his first-ever open challenge in honor of John Cena's final "SmackDown." Cena opened the show to say his "goodbye and thank you" to the Chicago, Illinois crowd, but was politely interrupted by Zayn.

Zayn said while Cena debuted in Chicago, he debuted on the main roster against Cena in 2015, during Cena's US Open Challenge for the belt that he now wears around his waist. He asked for Cena's permission to start his own open challenge, and Cena said that was a great idea. When Cena went to leave the ring, Zayn challenged "The Leader of the Cenation" to a match right there and then, kicking off the Zayn US Open Challenge in a big way.

Cena's open challenge for the US title began after his victory at WrestleMania 31. In the following weeks, he proved himself to be a fighting champion and defended the gold against anyone who answered the challenge, including Stardust, Rusev, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and many, many more.