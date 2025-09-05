John Cena Reflects On Don't-Miss Final Episode Of WWE SmackDown

It's been officially confirmed that John Cena's final "WWE SmackDown" appearance will take place tonight. Ahead of the show, Cena took a moment to reflect on X, pointing out how big of a role "SmackDown" played in his career.

"My @WWE debut was on #Smackdown at @AllstateArena," Cena wrote. "Few, if any, places rival the feeling in that building with a sold-out Chicago crowd. We get to do it one last time for my final Smackdown appearance."

The WWE star encouraged fans to tune in, stating that they won't want to miss this episode. According to rumors, Cena will take on WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, calling back to Cena's old open challenges for that same title a decade ago. On the May 4, 2015, edition of "WWE Raw," Zayn made his main roster debut by answering one of those open challenges, losing to Cena after 10 minutes but making a significant impact on many fans.

For more than a year now, Cena has made it clear that he's retiring from wrestling at the end of 2025, and the amount of dates on his contract are dwindling down. As of today, Cena's final WWE match is believed to be scheduled for the December 13 installment of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, taking place in the nation's capital, Washington D.C.

Tonight's "SmackDown" is happening just outside of Chicago, Illinois, and Cena's final appearance on the show isn't the only thing it has going for it. CM Punk will be present, and it's been heavily rumored that his wife, AJ Lee, will make her WWE return after 10 years away. Additionally, Brock Lesnar may be poised for an appearance. He's rumored to face Cena at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza.