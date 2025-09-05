Backstage Report Details Date And Show For John Cena's Last WWE Match

Lighting up fans' television screens since June 27, 2002 (if you could see him), John Cena is currently leading the charge one last time before his final curtain call later this year. With only five dates left after tonight's final appearance on the blue brand at "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago (which serves as a full circle moment, as tonight is the same venue and city where he made his main roster debut), confirmation has been officially made on when and where Cena will have his retirement match and take his final bow.

According to an announcement made by WrestleVotes, the "Never Seen 17" will wrestle his last in-ring match at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" on Saturday, December 13, from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Confirmation on who his last challenger will be remains undetermined at this time. This event will broadcast live on Peacock, which will remain the home for future Saturday Night's Main Event programming even after WWE's new partnership with ESPN.

After tonight's appearance The "hustle, loyalty, and respect" workhorse will return to what appears will be his last visit on the red brand, "WWE Raw," in his home state of Massachusetts, on Monday, September 15. From there, Cena is subject to appear at three more PLE's before wrapping up his farewell tour with his first stop at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20, with speculation that his opponent will be former on-again, off-again rival, Brock Lesnar. Then, Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11, and Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29, before his retirement match in December. "The G.O.A.T" is coming off a stellar victory at Clash in Paris last Sunday against the former Men's United States Champion, Logan Paul.