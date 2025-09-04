Big News On Next Brock Lesnar Appearance Ahead Of Cena's Last WWE SmackDown In Chicago

WWE fans have not seen Brock Lesnar since he laid out John Cena with an F5 during his shocking return at WWE SummerSlam night two. According to a new report, that could change tomorrow.

Fightful Select reports that Lesnar is slated to travel to Chicago, Illinois this week, with the same city also hosting Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown." Sources within WWE indicated that Lesnar was brought up in internal discussions about the lineup for the respective show, meaning his possible appearance is on the table. Last week, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis began telling Cena that he had heard from Lesnar, but before Aldis could elaborate as to what he said, Cena was knocked down by Logan Paul.

"The Beast" is said to be on track for a singles match against Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. En route to it, Lesnar is advertised for the September 12 and 19 episodes of "SmackDown," which emanate from Norfolk, Virginia and Toledo, Ohio, respectively. Cena, on the other hand, will reportedly soon move away from "SmackDown" as tomorrow's edition is expected to be his last ever appearance on the brand. The 17-time world champion has limited dates left on his retirement tour that is set to wrap up in December.

Elsewhere on the September 5 blue brand episode, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is likely to either appear or be referenced in the lead-up to her reported mixed tag team match alongside CM Punk, her husband and Chicago native, at WWE Wrestlepalooza. There, the two would take on another real-life couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.