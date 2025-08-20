Backstage News On Planned Top Matches For Reported WWE September 20 PLE

WWE is reportedly soon set to announce its September premium live event that will reportedly go head-to-head with AEW All Out, and a new report revealed the top matches for the card. According to PWInsider Elite, as of "WWE Raw" on Monday, the show, which may or may not be called WrestlePalooza, will see John Cena take on Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

PWIE noted that it will be the first Cena and Lesnar singles match since 2014. It will be Lesnar's first match back in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Rhodes. The McIntyre and Rhodes match was seemingly set up on "SmackDown" a few weeks ago, when "The Scottish Psychopath" attacked the champion and sent him through the front of the commentary desk. McIntyre called out Rhodes once again on the most recent episode of the blue brand, and Joe Tessitore told fans there was no medical update on Rhodes.

The September PLE is reportedly set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was first reported last week by POST Wrestling that WWE would be counter-programming All Out with a main roster PLE for the first time, rather than a "WWE NXT" show. WWE most recently ran Great American Bash the same time as AEW All In Texas, during a weekend filled with wrestling that also saw Saturday Night's Main Event, followed by Evolution 2 the following day. NXT Heatwave will be the same day as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, with both shows airing this Sunday.