WWE SmackDown Results 8/8 - John Cena & Cody Rhodes Appear, MFT Face The Motor City Machine Guns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 8, 2025, coming to you live from the Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

Cody Rhodes dethroned John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion in the main event of WWE SummerSlam Night Two this past Sunday. After Cena showed his respect for Rhodes by handing him the title and raising his hand, he and the WWE Universe were blindsided by the return of the longtime absent Brock Lesnar who delivered an F5 to him. Not only will Rhodes be appearing on tonight's show following his victory, but Cena himself has something to share as he reels from the attack at the hands of Lesnar.

JC Mateo and Talla Tonga of MFT will be joining forces with one another to square off with The Motor City Machine Guns' Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. All four men will surely be looking to redeem themselves after Night Two of SummerSlam, with The Motor City Machine Guns being unable to dethrone The Wyatt Sicks as WWE Tag Team Champions in a TLC Six Pack Match while Mateo and his stablemate Tonga Loa being on the receiving end of a beatdown inside a Steel Cage at the hands of Jacob Fatu after he lost his Steel Cage United States Championship match to MFT leader Solo Sikoa.