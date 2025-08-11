Backstage Report Suggests WWE To Counter-Program AEW All Out With PLE

WWE is allegedly planning to counter-program an AEW pay-per-view with a premium live event of its own once again, according to a new report. POST Wrestling reported on Monday that backstage sources they spoke to confirmed that a yet-to-be-announced show will take place on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The date is the same Saturday as AEW All Out Toronto.

According to POST Wrestling, the date would be the first time WWE would run a main roster PLE the same day as an AEW PPV. In July, WWE ran "WWE NXT" Great American Bash at the same time as AEW All In Texas. That night, WWE also aired Saturday Night's Main Event, an NBC special, and the next day saw Evolution 2. WWE recently announced that NXT Heatwave will also be on the same day as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Sunday, August 24.

A venue for the September 20 WWE show has yet to be announced, but POST Wrestling reported Gainbridge Fieldhouse could be possible, as recent main roster events have taken place there. WWE announced a massive Indianapolis PLE deal back in June 2024 that included WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble, the latter of which took place in the city at Lucas Oil Stadium this year.

WWE did not respond to POST Wrestling's request for comment and the name of the potential PLE was not reported. Online speculation, however, indicates that Bad Blood could be the September show. The company brought back Bad Blood last year on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE had no PLEs on the schedule for September, with Clash in Paris set to take place on August 31, with the next PLE in October being Crown Jewel set for Perth, Australia.