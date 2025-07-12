WWE NXT The Great American Bash Results 7/12 - Three Championships On The Line, Six Women Tag Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" The Great American Bash on July 12, 2025, coming to you live from the Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia at a special main show start time of 3 PM ET!

Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line on "NXT" programming for the first time since retaining against Jasper Troy on the June 10 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Yoshiki Inamura. Inamura became the next challenger for Femi's title when he emerged victorious over Troy in a Number One Contenders match on the June 24 episode of "NXT", and later also found himself involved in a verbal exchange with Femi this past Tuesday on "NXT" that ultimately resulted in a brawl between the two men.

Two other championships will be up for grabs tonight, as Ricky Saints challenges his archrival Ethan Page for the North American Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Although Page previously dethroned Saints as North American Championship on the May 27 edition of "NXT" after previously unsuccessfully challenging him at "NXT" Stand & Deliver back in April, Saints secured the right to pick the stipulation for tonight's match when he defeated Page's allies Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Jackson Drake in a Gauntlet Match on Tuesday.

Sol Ruca will also be putting the Women's North American Championship on the line on programming for the first time since retaining against Kelani Jordan at "NXT" Battleground on May 25 as she defends against Izzi Dame of The Culling. Tensions between Ruca and Dame have grown over the past couple of weeks, culminating on Tuesday night when they found themselves in a brawl that also involved their respective allies Zaria and Tatum Paxley during the NXT Tag Team Match between Hank Walker and Tank Ledger and Shawn Spears and Niko Vance.

Reigning NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne will be joining forces with her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley to square off with the newest arrival in "NXT" Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace. Not only will Grace be challenging Jayne for her title tomorrow night at WWE Evolution, but Jayne and Henley sent Monroe crashing through a table whilst she was signing her "NXT" contract on the June 17 episode of the show.

Additionally, the aforementioned Troy will be colliding with Je'Von Evans in singles competition after the former took out the latter with a pair of attack backstages only for Evans to retaliate later that night when Troy attempted to insert himself into Femi and Inamura's NXT Championship match.