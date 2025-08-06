Oba Femi's WWE NXT Heatwave Challenger To Be Determined In Philly

Philadelphia is the city of Brotherly Love, and it is the city that will see Oba Femi's next challenger emerge when Je'Von Evans and TNA World Champion Trick Williams finally clash in a Number One Contender's match.

After weeks of tense promo exchanges and brawling — both with each other and with Femi — Evans and Williams found themselves in General Manager Ava's office on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" alongside Femi and TNA arrival Moose. Evans, Williams, Moose, and Femi all bickered over each other before an exasperated Ava walked in to her office to address the four men. Ava announced that Evans and Williams' Number One Contenders match for the upcoming August 19 episode of "NXT Heatwave." Before then, however, Ava announced that the team of Evans, Williams, Moose, and Femi will team up against Darkstate on the upcoming August 12 episode of "NXT."

Evans and Williams' upcoming match at "NXT Heatwave" will be the two competitors' first singles match against each other, having only worked together as a tag team before. While Williams' last singles match in Philadelphia saw him take a huge win against then-rival Carmelo Hayes at Stand and Deliver 2024, his win streak in the City of Brotherly Love may be impacted by the incoming Moose, as the TNA star originally appeared on Tuesday's "NXT" broadcast to stake his claim on Williams' TNA title. Femi holds a win over both contenders after successfully defending his world title at Stand and Deliver 2025.

Evans and Williams' match is one of two currently announced for Philadelphia's upcoming "NXT Heatwave" festivities, with the other being a showdown between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe.