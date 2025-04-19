Oba Femi Prevails, Retains WWE NXT Title In Triple Threat Stand & Deliver Main Event

Oba Femi is still NXT Champion after successfully defending the gold in a triple threat match involving former champion Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans at Stand & Deliver. Evans and Williams put up a fight, but in the end, neither Evans' high flying ability or Williams' strength were a match for "The Ruler."

Evans tried to get the jump on his bigger opponents as the bell rang. He ducked out of the way, causing Femi and Williams to crash into each other and then attempted a cutter off the ropes, but was caught. Business picked up in the match when Evans hit a frog splash to a downed Femi, who kicked out at one and grabbed Evans' throat. He went for a chokeslam, but Evans hit a cutter and pinned Femi for two. Evans hit a springboard on Femi, got the larger man up to slam him, and hit another cutter off the top rope, but it still wasn't enough to keep the champion down.

Williams took out the referee and the match spilled to the outside. Evans hit a dive on Williams and Femi threw the smaller star through the ring barricade. Williams sent Femi through the announce desk with a Rock Bottom and got Evans back in the ring. He hit a Trick Shot to the "Young OG," but Femi kept the referee from getting back in the ring to count the fall.

With everyone back in the ring, Evans hit both men with a double cutter, but dodged a move from Femi into a Trick Shot from Williams. Femi got back on his feet and hit a Fall From Grace powerbomb to Williams, then another to Evans, who he pinned for the victory.