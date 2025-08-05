WWE NXT Results 8/5 - Two Championships On The Line, Nia Jax Squares Off With Thea Hail & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 5, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will be putting the NXT Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Shawn Spears and Niko Vance of The Culling on the July 8 episode of "NXT" when they defend against Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon. Initially scared of asking for a shot at Walker and Ledger's title, Dixon and Connors confronted Walker and Ledger in the men's locker room with a pair of chairs during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT", prompting a brawl to almost break out. After things calmed down between the four men, Walker and Ledger happily granted Dixon and Connors their title opportunity and told them that all they had to do was ask.

Another member of The Culling will also be in action tonight, as Tatum Paxley challenges Sol Ruca for the Women's North American Championship in what will mark Ruca's first defense since retaining against Paxley's stablemate Izzi Dame at "NXT" The Great American Bash on July 12. Paxley pinned Ruca's tag team partner Zaria in a Mixed Eight Person Tag Team Match that also involved Dame and the aforementioned Walker, Ledger, Spears, and Vance on the July 22 edition of "NXT".

Nia Jax will be competing in an "NXT" ring for the first time since the March 3, 2021 edition of the show as she takes on Thea Hail. Jax made her return to "NXT" during last Tuesday's edition of the show when she cost Lash Legend a match to Fatal Influence member Fallon Henley.

After emerging victorious against Wren Sinclair on July 22 during her televised in-ring debut, Blake Monroe looks to secure another win tonight as she goes head-to-head with former Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan. Monroe and Jordan found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation turned physical altercation last week that also involved Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.

After unsuccessfully challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Josh Briggs on July 22, Yoshiki Inamura will be returning to action as he collides with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Following a brawl backstage between Inamura and Briggs last week, Stacks had some choice words for Inamura which led to Inamura clocking Stacks in response.

Additionally, Myles Borne will be going one-on-one with Lexis King.