Why Main Eventing NXT Stand & Deliver Was Special For WWE Star Trick Williams

It's been an incredible past year for Trick Williams, with the high point so far being his victory over friend-turned-rival Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. As important as the victory was, it was made even more special by the fact that it took place in Philadelphia, a place Williams has a strong connection with, as he revealed on Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I grew up with a football background," Williams said. "I played at the University of South Carolina, made my way to the Philadelphia Eagles, where eventually I was cut...I played my last snap of football right there in Philadelphia. And then from there, this whole wrestling door opened. I went to a tryout and they said 'If you're serious, go learn how to wrestle, then we'll bring you back for another tryout.'

"Then I moved back to Philadelphia with my uncle, Sweet Baby James...and I started training in Philadelphia. So...my last play of football was right there in Philly, my first bump in wrestling was right there in Philly. And that's where I...took a chance on myself once again."

The match not only served as a homecoming for Williams, who is set to challenge Ilja Dragunov once more for the NXT Championship tonight on "Spring Breakin," but a historical moment considering the stakes of his main event match with Hayes.

"Three years later, to come back and main event the largest NXT event ever, and to make history with two black men main eventing, that was my first time being in Philly since I left," Williams said. "So it was such a special thing man, knowing I left the city during COVID, and to come back a hero was unreal. Man, I couldn't write a storyline better myself, even if I wanted to."

