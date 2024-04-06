WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Live Coverage 4/6 - Trick Williams Vs. Carmelo Hayes, Four Title Matches & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Stand & Deliver" on April 6, 2024, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

As Meta-Four prepares for their hosting duties on today's show, Trick Williams is getting ready to go head-to-head with his former best friend turned bitter rival Carmelo Hayes. Hayes betrayed Williams back in February following his "NXT" Championship match against Ilja Dragunov, and things have only become increasingly more personal since then. The two found themselves face-to-face in the ring this past Tuesday and said everything they needed to one other before finding themselves involved in a huge pull apart brawl.

Advertisement

Speaking of Dragunov, he will be defending the "NXT" Championship on television for the first time since his successful defense at Vengeance Day as he takes on The Family's Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo secured his spot in today's match after emerging victorious over the aforementioned Hayes at "NXT" Roadblock in a Number One Contenders match, and has had a handful of tense encounters with Dragunov since both in the ring and outside the WWE Performance Center.

Three other titles will also be on the line tonight, as Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Frazer and Axiom defeated No Quarter Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne on the March 19 edition of "NXT" to earn a spot in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match this past Tuesday, in which they defeated The OC and LWO.

Advertisement

The North American Championship will be up for grabs as Josh Briggs and Dijak challenge titleholder Oba Femi in a Triple Threat match. Tensions among the trio have been building over the past few weeks after an in-ring verbal exchange turned physical brawl ensued between them on March 19, leading to the announcement from Femi that the match had been made official the following week.

Lyra Valkyria will be putting her "NXT" Women's Championship on the line against Roxanne Perez. Following a change in attitude over the course of the past several weeks, Perez has had her sights set on recapturing the "NXT" Women's Championship since she lost it in a Five-Way Ladder Match at last year's Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event. This ultimately led to a confrontation this past Tuesday on "The Supernova Sessions" that ended in Valkyria sending Perez crashing through the table on the set of the talk show.

Elsewhere in the women's division, a major six woman tag team match will be taking place as Kiana James and Izzi Dame join forces with Jacy Jayne to take on Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, and Thea Hail. Issues between the competitors in today's bout date back to Hail distancing herself from Jayne and their friendship, later causing Jayne to recruit James and Dame for back-up, and Jordan and Henley offering their help to Hail to even the odds.

Advertisement

Additionally, Shawn Spears will be facing Joe Gacy on the Stand & Deliver Pre-Show as the two look to be their issues to rest. Gacy cost Shawn Spears a match against Dijak on March 26 by stealing Spears' signature chair from ringside that he intended to use to win, and tossed it off of the roof of the WWE Performance Center later that night. Spears got some retribution this past Tuesday after attacking Gacy on the ramp ahead of his match against the aforementioned Femi.