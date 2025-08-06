Jordynne Grace And Blake Monroe Will Settle WWE NXT Feud At Heatwave

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former AEW Women's Champion Blake Monroe will settle their "WWE NXT" feud in the ring during the developmental brand's next premium live event, Heatwave, on August 24.

The match was made official in a backstage segment with General Manager Ava after Grace, who was wearing a neck brace following an attack by Monroe on the July 22 episode of "NXT," interrupted "The Glamour's" match against Kelani Jordan. Two weeks ago, Monroe hit Grace with a DDT onto a chair, causing her storyline neck injury, and Grace looked for revenge Tuesday night, chasing Monroe out into the WWE Performance Center parking lot.

Grace and Monroe were initially friends following "The Glamour's" debut in "NXT." They teamed together to take on Fatal Influence at Great American Bash, but the following night, Monroe turned heel on Grace during "The Juggernaut's" NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne at Evolution.