WWE NXT Results 7/22 - NXT Title Triple Threat Match, Trick Williams & The Undertaker Meet Each Other

"WWE NXT" on July 22, 2025, coming to you live from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas!

Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line against longtime allies Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a Triple Threat Match. After Briggs vented his frustrations with Inamura getting a shot at Femi's NXT Championship before him at "NXT" The Great American Bash on July 12 despite his interference in the match during last Tuesday's edition of "NXT", Femi responded by calling Briggs jealous and saying he felt that Inamura deserved another title shot.

Although Trick Williams successfully defended his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana in a Three-Way Match at TNA Slammiversary on Sunday, he will have to refocus his sights tonight as he comes face-to-face with WWE Hall Of Famer and "WWE LFG" coach The Undertaker. Following a verbal confrontation Williams got into with Undertaker's "LFG" team last Tuesday, Undertaker called out Williams via his X page and warned him against disrespecting Bayley Humphrey, Dani Raye, Shiloh Hill, and Drake Morreaux.

Blake Monroe will be making her in-ring debut tonight as she squares off with Wren Sinclair of No Quarter Catch Crew. Jordynne Grace has been looking to get her hands on Monroe since last week, with Monroe having turned her back on Grace during her NXT Women's Championship against reigning titleholder Jacy Jayne at The Great American Bash and later inviting her to watch her debut at ringside.

Additionally, Ricky Saints will be going one-on-one with Jasper Troy after Saints accidentally bumped into Troy during his North American Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match against Ethan Page at The Great American Bash and Troy subsequently attacked Saints.