Blake Monroe Pins Women's Champion Jacy Jayne In WWE NXT Debut At Great American Bash

Blake Monroe scored a huge victory in her televised in-ring debut in WWE when she pinned NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne in the main event of Great American Bash on Saturday. Monroe teamed up with the number one contender to Jayne's title, Jordynne Grace, to take on the champion and her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley, with Jazmyn Nyx at ringside.

Grace and Henley started off the match, but the former Women's North American Champion quickly tagged in Jayne after being brutalized by "The Juggernaut." Monroe tagged in and went back-and-forth with Jayne. At one point, Grace used Monroe as a weapon and slammed her on top of Henley, and Monroe followed it up by sending Grace flying to hit a splash on top of Henley. Monroe rolled her up, but Jayne distracted the referee and Nyx was able to get a cheap shot in on Monroe.

Fatal Influence kept Grace in their corner, seemingly to soften her up before the NXT Women's title match on Sunday, but Grace got out and got the hot tag. Monroe looked for the former May Day on the apron, but Jayne avoided it, and Nyx got in another cheap shot. Monroe rocked Henley with a headbutt and Grace tagged in and hit her with a spinebuster.

Henley hit a spear to Grace through the ropes from the stage back into the ring. TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich interfered to even the odds and took out Nyx. Jayne missed a Rolling Encore but connected with a superkick to Monroe and rolled her up, but Monroe kicked out. The former AEW Women's Champion hit a DDT after a big punch from Grace to Jayne and pinned her for her first WWE victory.