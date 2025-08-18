WWE Reportedly Resurrecting ECW PPV Name For PLE Running Against AEW All Out 2025

WWE is reportedly bringing back an old ECW pay-per-view name to be used for the show reportedly set to counter-program AEW's All Out next month. According to PWInsider, multiple sources within WWE confirmed that the "WrestlePalooza" name used by the original ECW will be announced as the company's September 20th event.

The outlet reported on Monday that the official announcement from WWE about its September PLE will be coming this week. PWI also noted that there is a belief, within the broadcast industry, that the show could be carried by ESPN, ahead of WWE moving their PLEs in America to ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service in 2026. The new ESPN streaming service is set to launch in the early fall, according to the network.

ECW held WrestlePalooza events in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2000, and the '98 show aired on pay-per-view. That show saw Shane Douglas defend the ECW World Heavyweight Championship against Al Snow in Marietta, Georgia. The event gets its name from music festival LollaPalooza, which began in 1991 and is still going strong today.

Reports about WWE counter-programming All Out in Toronto, Canada with a main roster show, the first time the company is set to do so, began last week with an initial report by POST Wrestling. Dave Meltzer confirmed the fact it would be a main roster show, not a "WWE NXT" PLE, on "Wrestling Observer Radio" the following day. Meltzer also stated that the show would go directly head-to-head with All Out.